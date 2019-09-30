Fairfield Bush & Company Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; As Amazon (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Pettee Investors Has Raised Its Stake

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.52. About 1.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 15,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 11,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.05. About 968,287 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $293.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 4,543 shares to 46,892 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,436 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

