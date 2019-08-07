Fairfield Bush & Company Lowered Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $559,440 as Valuation Rose; Arga Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Sasol LTD (SSL) Holding by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 52,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 347,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 294,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 126,652 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Solbe1 Election Right Results; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – ENTERED LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRATED CHEMICAL AND ENERGY MULTINATIONAL SASOL SOUTH AFRICA; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Sasol 9-Months Saleable Mining Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – SASOL SEES VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT FOR CRUDE `FOR QUITE SOME TIME’; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 , NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION- CANADA 14.9 BSCF 16.8 BSCF; 30/05/2018 – SASOL INZALO SAYS SUSPENSION ON SIPBEE SHRS TO BE LIFTED JUNE 1; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Markets Adds FirstRand, Exits Sasol

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 10,407 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 16.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares to 144,200 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 75,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,400 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Old Point & Svcs N A has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Personal Financial Serv owns 16,539 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,369 shares. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd invested in 5,088 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 169,648 shares. Fragasso Incorporated owns 54,377 shares. Birinyi holds 0.12% or 5,795 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.37% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Monroe Bancshares & Mi invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 7.06 million shares. Security Natl holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,304 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Family Firm reported 11,182 shares. Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chilton Inv Lc holds 0.05% or 31,676 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

