Fairfield Bush & Company Decreased Its Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake as Valuation Rose; Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holder Carmignac Gestion Lifted Position

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 175,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 967,376 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 791,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 755,639 shares traded or 57.21% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 4,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,336 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 113,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 2.76 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.61B for 13.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 753,546 shares to 79,222 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,504 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).