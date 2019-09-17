Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $963,300 as Shares Declined; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $2.62 Million as Share Value Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 2.40M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34 million, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $282.48. About 1.13 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.45% or 23,361 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca has 1.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baltimore accumulated 21,935 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 25,818 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,795 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Exchange Cap Mgmt owns 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,058 shares. Destination Wealth owns 892 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.38% or 84,327 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 108,867 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.18M shares or 0.37% of the stock. 2,730 are held by David R Rahn & Assocs. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 15,162 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va, Virginia-based fund reported 29,870 shares.