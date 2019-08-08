Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Trimmed Its Position in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by $575,000; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Share Value Declined While Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Upped by $16.77 Million Its Holding

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 7.54M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.05M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 8.90 million shares traded or 535.41% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL SAYS IRWD SEPARATION GOOD FIRST STEP

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.70% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 22,472 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 388,435 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 11,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capital World Investors has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Ftb reported 106 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 2,105 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 414,513 shares. Healthcor Lp holds 747,198 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Artal Gru accumulated 0.05% or 110,532 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 204,923 shares. 63,835 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Mngmt Company. Panagora Asset owns 255,619 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 605,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westfield Management Lp owns 1.88M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 987,532 shares. Hbk Invests LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).