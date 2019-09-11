Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Trimmed Its Argan (AGX) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Declined, Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Its Position by $693,900

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 7.48 million shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $667.18M market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 106,393 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $102.90M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc owns 420,423 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 431,380 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 213 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com, a Washington-based fund reported 2,205 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 76,928 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.27% or 8,375 shares. Synovus Financial has 400 shares. United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Limited has invested 2.99% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 534,425 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 9,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Inc owns 195,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 28,516 are held by Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 917,512 shares. World Asset Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 30,038 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13,445 shares.