Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Trimmed Argan (AGX) Stake by $686,000; Share Price Declined; As Meritor (MTOR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $12.00 Million

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $613.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 99,010 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 382,408 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 51,916 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co reported 6,911 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 18,699 shares. Boston Lc stated it has 149,540 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0% or 102,749 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 201,878 shares. Sei reported 132,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7,954 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 29,400 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 12,309 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Com invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Meritor Expands Axle-Making Footprint In India With $36.5 Million Investment – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Be Disappointed With Their 68% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Meritor® Announces New Assembly and Research and Development Facility in Mysore, India – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 254,408 shares to 9.17 million shares, valued at $704.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 844,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $54.62M for 6.18 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.