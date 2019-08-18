Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Stake In Seaspan (SSW) Was Lifted; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Stake in American Tower New (AMT) as Market Valuation Rose

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 400,369 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Sees GCI Acquisition Increasing Seaspan’s Total Contracted Future Rev to Approximately $5.6B; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN:FAIRFAX TO INVEST ADDED $250M IN 5.5% DEBS & WARRANTS; 09/04/2018 – Ship-leasing Company Seaspan Corp. Taps 29-Year-Old as New CFO; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINL INVESTS ADDED $500M IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL I; 13/04/2018 – Seaspan Files Shelf for Primary Offering of Up to $2 Billion of Equity and Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity accumulated 638,882 shares. Investors invested 0.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.36% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lederer & Counsel Ca reported 0.41% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dorsey Wright & Assocs accumulated 0.88% or 18,401 shares. Carderock Capital stated it has 21,237 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 1.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chemical Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 6,964 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru has 1.36% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 115,200 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Company reported 23,670 shares. Carroll Associates has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,658 shares. Millennium Lc accumulated 148,212 shares.