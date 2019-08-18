Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Raised Its Holding in Centurylink (CTL) as Valuation Rose; Holder Mairs & Power Raised Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Position

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The institutional investor held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 103,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 28,822 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 70,871 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 135,147 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 3.15 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Essex Ser has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 19,367 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 211,318 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Company. Horizon Invests Limited Liability invested in 14,993 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 11,118 shares. 77,380 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.34% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 945,735 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 76,592 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock or 83,000 shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 184,009 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $259.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 48,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,657 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

