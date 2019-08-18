Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) Trimmed by $11.14 Million; Page Arthur B Has Increased Holding in Disney (DIS) by $936,951

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.38M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Registered Invest Advisor reported 12,000 shares stake. Bokf Na owns 182,981 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 71 are held by Loomis Sayles Communication Lp. Founders Financial Limited Com holds 0.07% or 2,013 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tokio Marine Asset Management has 2.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 110,192 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 86,295 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Semper Augustus Invs Gru Limited Com holds 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 21,468 shares. Finemark Bancshares has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 140,075 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 58,007 shares. Maple Mgmt Inc holds 5,581 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Parkwood Lc owns 60,600 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Duff And Phelps has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Street Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,710 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 28.98 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Management LP has invested 0.18% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Arrow Financial holds 150 shares. 3,770 were reported by Numerixs Investment Techs. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 962 shares. 81,477 were reported by Oppenheimer And Close Limited Com. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.82 million shares. Robotti Robert reported 65,582 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.13M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 17,048 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability owns 4,639 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 9,112 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 152,500 shares. Fruth Investment stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.43% or 670,911 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Participate in the Susquehanna Energy, Industrials & Airline Conference in New York City and the Heikkinen Energy Conference in Houston, Texas – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helmerich & Payne had declared $0.71 dividend on June 5th – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.