Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Increases Position in Seaspan (SSW); Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Valuation Rose While National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $432,531

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48M, up from 38.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 745,458 shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN:FAIRFAX TO INVEST ADDED $250M IN 5.5% DEBS & WARRANTS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Is Said to Prep New $500 Million Investment in Seaspan; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan to Name Ryan Courson CFO; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINL INVESTS ADDED $500M IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL I; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 59.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 25,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 16,988 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 42,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 2.03 million shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 12,381 shares to 18,950 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. 6,000 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $110,640 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 2,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc accumulated 0% or 97 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 85,675 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 68,704 shares. 500 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Reliance Company Of Delaware has invested 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Duncker Streett & Communication Inc holds 0.31% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 78,650 shares. Ssi Management accumulated 0.02% or 11,544 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 0.08% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 15,930 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.10M shares or 3% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 4.52 million shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 0.29% or 103,030 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).