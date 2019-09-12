Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Increased Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $963,300 as Stock Value Declined; Skylands Capital Has Cut Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) as Share Price Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 78.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 3,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208,000, down from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 1.07 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 3.99 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3,507 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 24,526 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Schroder Investment Mngmt invested in 1.31M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3,803 shares. Stillwater Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 547,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.01% or 9,527 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 10,800 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 5,135 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 5,352 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Company holds 0.73% or 1.24 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 441,333 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com owns 3,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 27,662 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $213.95 million for 10.14 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 154,946 shares to 378,550 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verso Corp by 51,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).