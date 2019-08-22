Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Raised Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $10.25 Million; Ngam Advisors LP Has Lifted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding by $596,128

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 14.99M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR)

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 18,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 477,580 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52M, up from 458,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 3.13M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 469,433 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 189,650 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Fagan has 0.51% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 49,013 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 9,400 shares. Dalton Ltd Llc holds 0.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 27,882 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 22,933 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 11,518 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dupont Management stated it has 41,461 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 78,473 shares. Moreover, Wexford Cap Lp has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% or 835,834 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company owns 538,979 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 780,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 19,253 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 1.67M shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 717,249 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 0.05% or 170,711 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 554,491 shares. Parametric Assoc has 1.51M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Liability has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 201,531 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 62,560 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 18,346 shares in its portfolio.

