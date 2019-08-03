Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Raised Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding; Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 4,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 18,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 317,654 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. 83,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.13 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 111,285 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp reported 1.73M shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 42,915 shares. Everence Cap Management has 12,078 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 7.19M shares. 41 are owned by Lenox Wealth. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 1,236 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 2,017 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moors And Cabot owns 12,164 shares. D E Shaw And has 31,088 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James And Assocs has 940,178 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 2.87 million shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares to 113,075 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,133 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Gw Henssler Assocs holds 0.03% or 2,716 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 794 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Morgan Stanley holds 18,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Captrust Advsr reported 1,292 shares. Pier Capital reported 1.44% stake. Coldstream Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 24 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 0% or 2,640 shares. Granite Invest Partners Lc has 8,812 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company holds 11,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 48.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.