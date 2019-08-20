Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding by $675,000; Stock Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Smith Moore & Company Decreased Holding

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 2,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $9.43 during the last trading session, reaching $299.95. About 5.18M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 325,844 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 32,677 shares to 66,593 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 838 are held by Ssi Invest Management. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.24 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gru reported 765 shares stake. Noven Fin Group Inc has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,721 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Ems Cap LP accumulated 14.64% or 546,870 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 3,428 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corp holds 0.02% or 261 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank Co holds 9,770 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability owns 702 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated owns 9,965 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 80,769 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0% or 1,050 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 555 shares. Boys Arnold And has 0.05% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 153,622 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life accumulated 200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 2,008 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 4,790 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Ltd invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.65M shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 7,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited invested in 8,340 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 0.17% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 668,951 shares. American Century Cos reported 0.08% stake. Gp One Trading Lp has 602 shares.