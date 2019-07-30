Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holding; Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Has 1.76 Sentiment

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)’s stock rose 3.98%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 135,000 shares with $3.24M value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Northwest Pipe Co now has $233.74 million valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 16,222 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX)

Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 58 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 33 decreased and sold their equity positions in Hooker Furniture Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 10.16 million shares, up from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hooker Furniture Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 29 Increased: 34 New Position: 24.

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hooker Furniture Earnings: HOFT Stock Slides Lower on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hooker Furniture Corporation’s (NASDAQ:HOFT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation for 37,242 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 399,421 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has 0.89% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 0.87% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 161,647 shares.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 153,082 shares traded or 54.91% up from the average. Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) has declined 24.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $246.33 million. The firm designs, makes, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It has a 7.09 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $441,595 activity.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80 million for 15.39 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.