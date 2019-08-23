Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Its Holding in Argan (AGX) by $686,000; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Boosted by Putnam Fl Investment Management Co

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 42,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 99,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 2.18M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 20,800 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% stake. London Of Virginia reported 3.84 million shares. First Commonwealth Pa has 20,321 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Company has 1.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 319,462 shares. Moreover, Strategic Svcs has 0.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Intll Group Inc has invested 1.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parthenon Limited Liability holds 5,391 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Valicenti Advisory Ser has invested 4.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,313 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,698 shares. Barbara Oil reported 22,500 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 180,654 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,220 shares to 24,922 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 11,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,935 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK).