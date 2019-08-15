Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered By $575,000 Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holding; Intrepid Capital Management Decreased Its Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Stake

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)’s stock declined 0.64%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 135,000 shares with $3.24M value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Northwest Pipe Co now has $246.20M valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 12,294 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) stake by 29.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL)’s stock rose 36.93%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 685,575 shares with $7.13 million value, down from 975,810 last quarter. Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C now has $306.15M valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 121,691 shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 8,195 shares to 126,795 valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Madison Square Garden Co New C stake by 1,300 shares and now owns 25,012 shares. Party City Holdco Inc Com was raised too.

More notable recent Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hallmark Financial’s (HALL) Shares Gain on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VERB to Host Stockholder Town Hall Conference Call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hallmark Financial (HALL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chicago Tribune Announces 2019 Literary and Heartland Award Winners – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

