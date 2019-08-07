Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Cut Stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by $575,000; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Lifted by $2.36 Million as Share Value Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 39,051 shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 46,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 499,826 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82 million, up from 453,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 4.46M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv accumulated 81,175 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James Fin Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Blackrock Incorporated reported 683,730 shares. Dorsey Wright And stated it has 330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 0% or 2,330 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 18,623 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 31,896 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,801 shares. 3,800 are owned by First Manhattan. Moreover, One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 200 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc has invested 0.83% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 2,025 shares. Fairfax Financial Can accumulated 135,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 14,625 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Sale of Houston Real Property – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Grainger (GWW) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NWPX vs. TRS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Reasons to Add Terex (TEX) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sealed Air Grows on Reinvent SEE Strategy, New Restructuring – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Lc owns 119,531 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Tru Investment Advisors holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 23,785 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,397 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 91,143 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.27% or 1.40 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.31% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 16,166 shares stake. Amer International Gp holds 320,573 shares. Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Ltd has invested 3.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Provise Mngmt Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 9,725 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Lp holds 0.19% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Guyasuta Advisors has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Inc has invested 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Street has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. 21,000 shares were sold by West W Gilbert, worth $1.06 million.