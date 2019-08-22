Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Wabash National (WNC)

Among 2 analysts covering Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wabash National Corp has $24 highest and $16 lowest target. $20’s average target is 38.03% above currents $14.49 stock price. Wabash National Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained the shares of WNC in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. See Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 47,000 shares with $3.53M value, down from 56,000 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.33. About 364,041 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $789.08 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 13.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Wabash National Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 330,092 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 72,816 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,174 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Gp holds 1,360 shares. 16,806 were reported by Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma. Foundry Partners Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 188,366 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 1,051 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com holds 0% or 226,507 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 1,277 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 126,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability owns 17,712 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 645,670 shares.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 205,521 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 30,286 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 82,351 shares. Advisors Lc stated it has 66,128 shares or 3.83% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0.05% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sector Pension Board reported 9,741 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 198,366 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 15,355 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Weiss Multi stated it has 0.07% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mariner Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.07% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is 3.63% above currents $87.33 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. M Partners maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight”.