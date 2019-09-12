Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding By $963,300; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) SI Decreased By 24.43%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 85.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired 24,700 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 53,700 shares with $2.10M value, up from 29,000 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $217.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 5.85 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) had a decrease of 24.43% in short interest. LULU’s SI was 2.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.43% from 3.88M shares previously. With 2.09 million avg volume, 1 days are for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU)’s short sellers to cover LULU’s short positions. The SI to Lululemon Athletica Inc’s float is 2.73%. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.85. About 1.72M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. lululemon athletica has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $201.19’s average target is 1.18% above currents $198.85 stock price. lululemon athletica had 31 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LULU in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19100 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company has market cap of $26.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. It has a 49.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.