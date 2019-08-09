Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Decreased Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $675,000 as Stock Rose; As Eqm Midstream Pa (EQM) Stock Value Declined, Alps Advisors Cut by $16.95 Million Its Stake

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Pa (EQM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 368,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 7.87M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.53 million, down from 8.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 89,474 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 189,589 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd holds 133,715 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Management Lp accumulated 56,569 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 32,399 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 33,849 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 6,560 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc. Century Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.11M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 7,555 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability owns 101,715 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 68,564 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 974,757 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 97,465 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 40,462 shares to 174,688 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 21,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM).