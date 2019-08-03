Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Continues to Hold Position in Centurylink (CTL); Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Its Encana (Put) (ECA) Stake by $1.66 Million; Share Price Declined

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 8.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 237,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 287,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alberta gas firms propose limiting output in exchange for royalty credits – FP – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, TC, Encana, Ensco and Equinor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 75,000 shares to 99,675 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 12,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Put).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.