Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Boosted Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $963,300; 3M Co (MMM) Holding Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 13,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 44,493 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 30,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.26. About 1.19M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 463,067 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 7,250 shares to 191,921 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 4,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,753 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris And Co Ca reported 45,778 shares. Condor Capital, New Jersey-based fund reported 33,558 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 2,102 shares. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 3.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 118,411 are held by Creative Planning. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt owns 7,232 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.67% stake. Bangor Comml Bank owns 1,681 shares. Btr stated it has 3,348 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 14,379 are held by Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Incorporated. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Company, Missouri-based fund reported 3,358 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,930 shares. Modera Wealth Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,327 shares.

