Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Stake; Guardian Capital LP Has Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Holding

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 20.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired 400,000 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 2.36 million shares with $28.29M value, up from 1.96M last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.24M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Guardian Capital Lp increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 117,588 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 3.20 million shares with $115.99M value, up from 3.08M last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $72.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. Frontier Communications – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 777 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 99,710 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.11% or 24,369 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 169 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 5.09M shares. Fairfax Financial Limited Can accumulated 1.17% or 2.36M shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 140,086 shares. 658 were reported by Kistler. Paragon Cap Limited has invested 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 478,935 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 8.05 million shares. Cadence Capital Limited Company accumulated 12,496 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 165,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Telemus Ltd Com owns 49,360 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. UBS downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. CFRA downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $10 target in Friday, February 15 report. J.P. Morgan downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by SunTrust. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America.