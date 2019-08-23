Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $4.40 Million; Share Value Rose; Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) as Stock Value Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 257,911 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 5.35M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 27,027 shares to 119,718 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Hood River Management Limited Liability Com holds 954,906 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Logan Capital has 0.41% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Huntington Commercial Bank owns 680 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 135,149 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 8,652 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.01% or 4,352 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Ltd holds 0.6% or 469,359 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 12,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 50,600 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 13,619 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles And Communication LP has 0.05% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 32,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Usa Finance Portformulas reported 5,156 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $587,500. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.