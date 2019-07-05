Fair Isaac (FICO) Touches $330.73 High on Jul, 5; KUSHCO HOLDINGS (KSHB) Shorts Raised By 3.57%

The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) reached all time high today, Jul, 5 and still has $343.96 target or 4.00% above today’s $330.73 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.36 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $343.96 PT is reached, the company will be worth $374.44M more. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $330.73. About 121,733 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire

KUSHCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had an increase of 3.57% in short interest. KSHB’s SI was 2.57 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.57% from 2.48M shares previously. With 1.79M avg volume, 1 days are for KUSHCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s short sellers to cover KSHB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 188,440 shares traded. KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kush Bottles, Inc. markets and sells packaging products and solutions for the medical and recreational cannabis industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $427.77 million. It offers pop top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, polypropylene, or silicone containers to urban farmers, green house growers, and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells its products through online store.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.36 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 66.75 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $10.14 million activity. Huyard Wayne Elliot also sold $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares. Wells Stuart sold 9,000 shares worth $1.91 million. On Friday, February 8 Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 2,000 shares. Wehmann James M also sold $1.95 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares. Scadina Mark R also sold $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares.