Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Value Rose While Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Stake by $343,899; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding by $1.96 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 27.78 million shares traded or 213.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video)

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $350.81. About 294,596 shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.18 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot, worth $1.18M on Monday, February 11.

