Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Rose While Eulav Asset Management Lifted by $2.61 Million Its Stake; Aldebaran Financial Has Lifted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50 million, up from 53,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $317.2. About 78,335 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $359.18. About 109,149 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 25,396 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,178 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 551,759 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd holds 32 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc owns 1.44M shares. Agf Invests holds 1.64% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 419,151 shares. 900 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 674 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication owns 3,861 shares. Montag A And Assoc holds 2,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 700 are held by Winfield Associate. Ghp Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Dana Inv owns 0.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,171 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 798,419 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 37,392 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman: Next Stop $400 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.32 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Analytic Heroes Come Forward! FICO Decisions Awards 2019 Now Open For Entries – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FICO and eDriving Release Latest Version of the FICO Safe Driving Score with Improved Ability to Predict Future Collisions and Offer Drivers Micro-Coaching After Every Trip – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.