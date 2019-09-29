Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Price Rose While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake; As Netease (NTES) Share Price Declined, Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 132,896 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.97M, down from 134,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.63M shares traded or 135.93% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 125.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 22,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 40,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57M, up from 17,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $18.61 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 314,880 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Ltd owns 3 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 43,545 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 54,994 shares. Amer Int Gru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 56,863 shares. Amer Century Companies invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 6,058 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Com holds 0.16% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,929 shares. Axa invested in 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Associates Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,455 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 2,286 shares. Blackrock has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Boothbay Fund Lc reported 1,188 shares. 332 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 183,665 shares to 398,342 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 107,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,112 shares, and cut its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 27.85 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.