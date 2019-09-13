Fair Isaac (FICO) Shares Rose While Profit Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Toronto (TD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $307.62. About 202,132 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 235,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, up from 179,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 1.40M shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 4,500 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 34,123 shares to 125,396 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,400 were accumulated by Macquarie Limited. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). First Manhattan has 1,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 444 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Profund Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,089 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 115,909 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com owns 2,184 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 44,723 shares. Utah Retirement owns 5,368 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 18,950 shares. 3,695 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 12,146 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 34,764 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 5,741 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 56.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.