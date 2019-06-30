Fair Isaac (FICO) Shares Rose While Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed by $365,850 Its Holding; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Stone Run Capital Upped Its Position by $562,800

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 40,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $230.11. About 924,835 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 1,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,069 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 11,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $11.92 during the last trading session, reaching $314.02. About 374,697 shares traded or 64.75% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated holds 0.05% or 247,692 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Management Company has invested 0.14% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2.15M shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has 44,945 shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 80,814 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc owns 17,260 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fayez Sarofim Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,612 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Ltd reported 1.59 million shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com has 282,250 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 153 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kbc Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $10.14 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot, worth $1.18M. On Friday, February 8 Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 2,000 shares. 9,000 shares were sold by Wells Stuart, worth $1.91M. $2.32M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Scadina Mark R on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 89,305 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 725,952 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 82,397 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,595 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alps has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,335 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset reported 0.36% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 8,510 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,177 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,049 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 221 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited stated it has 15,459 shares. Century Inc holds 0.02% or 62,411 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc accumulated 0.53% or 5,076 shares.