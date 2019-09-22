Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding; Southern Co Com (SO) Holding Maintained by Norris Perne & French Llp

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 42,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 312,581 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28M, up from 270,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 220,752 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 23,372 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Manchester Limited Liability owns 2,881 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clark Capital Grp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ipswich Inv Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,514 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 44,090 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hm Payson invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc accumulated 1,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vident Advisory Limited Company owns 13,415 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Grp Inc accumulated 18,688 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated invested in 4,417 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 19,050 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Amer Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 13,521 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 77,115 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 0.25% or 404,476 shares.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,903 shares to 70,849 shares, valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 8,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,756 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 1,494 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,946 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 22,742 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Inv Mngmt holds 0.55% or 2,655 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,736 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 28 shares. Blackrock invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 19,739 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Nomura Asset stated it has 0.36% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Campbell And Com Invest Adviser Llc owns 941 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 12,858 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.86% or 13,087 shares.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 34,123 shares to 125,396 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.