Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Cut Its Position by $1.17 Million; Old Rep Intl (ORI) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 1.45M shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $352.67. About 149,708 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. The insider Scadina Mark R sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32 million. Huyard Wayne Elliot sold 5,000 shares worth $1.18M. Shares for $470,767 were sold by Leonard Michael S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 110,755 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,046 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). The Iowa-based Principal Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Globeflex Cap LP invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 25,329 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Sandler Capital Management accumulated 1.36% or 64,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 45,401 shares. Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 58,146 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 27 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,243 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Eqis Cap owns 0.08% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 3,537 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 26 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 69.97 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.47M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap Gru accumulated 0.03% or 1,184 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 7.35M shares. Security Bancorp Of So Dak reported 13,625 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 106,687 shares. 78,975 are owned by Leavell Investment Incorporated. West Oak Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 615,971 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 422 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department stated it has 4,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 24,570 shares. Nfc Lc has invested 1.17% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 25,144 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.35 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $21,578 activity.