Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $343,899 as Stock Rose; Wendell David Associates Increases Holding in Honeywell Int’l (HON)

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 26,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 24,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.34M shares traded or 88.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $346.19. About 210,424 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell a Good Value Stock for 2019? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley Inc stated it has 24,634 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 31,960 shares. Pictet Natl Bank & Ltd has 41,612 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 36,240 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,919 are owned by Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy). Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,894 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fairview Investment Mngmt Llc owns 1,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company holds 765,162 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 4.90M shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.97% or 199,318 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 888,397 shares. Cincinnati holds 1.09% or 245,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,074 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company invested in 4,207 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,894 shares. City Hldg owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 8,938 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 1,463 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested in 0.03% or 34,365 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 747 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 58,967 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has 1.52% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1.17 million shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,331 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake. D E Shaw And Incorporated has 16,988 shares.