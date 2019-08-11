Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Decreased Its Position; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Raised as Share Price Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,481 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 21,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $365.16. About 148,562 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate invested in 1.17% or 62,397 shares. Country Club Na reported 1.43% stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 300,415 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr has 1.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,302 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.86% or 5.82M shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 4,166 shares. Hallmark Cap Management reported 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Naples Glob Advsrs Lc has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Republic Invest stated it has 1.20M shares. Boys Arnold & Communications holds 1.09% or 70,243 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American Asset Inc invested in 0.38% or 4,873 shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, King Wealth has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 11,378 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $245.39 million activity. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,400 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,450 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 3,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Profund Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.24% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.01% or 4,894 shares. 20,416 are owned by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group. Mason Street Limited Liability Company reported 15,459 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 219,106 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 56,300 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 39,056 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 25 were reported by Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Companies That Pass the â€œSnapâ€ Test – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A New FICO Scoring Model Is Coming. Is It a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equifax, FICO team up to sell consumer data to banks – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Online Lending Concerns And 3 Companies Fixing Them – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fair Isaac Corporation Scores 13% Revenue Growth in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.