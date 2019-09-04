Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Banbury Partners Boosted Position by $1.20 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined While Advisory Alpha Upped Position by $19.96 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $352. About 257,973 shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 5,924 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.26 million, up from 5,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 12.71 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares to 336,717 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are held by Adirondack Tru. 5,392 are owned by Utah Retirement. Federated Invsts Pa reported 10,945 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,654 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 25,639 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 240,270 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.26% or 17,343 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability reported 6,109 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,119 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 11,694 shares. Shelton stated it has 482 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 64,300 were accumulated by Sandler Cap. Counselors Inc accumulated 1,133 shares. 4,463 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Solutions To Improve Your Bad Credit – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analytic Heroes Come Forward! FICO Decisions Awards 2019 Now Open For Entries – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 480 shares to 3,923 shares, valued at $238.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,485 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Invest Mngmt accumulated 155,600 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 148,761 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 82,810 shares. 6.47M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn invested in 800,309 shares or 4.6% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial accumulated 0.81% or 251,298 shares. Timucuan Asset Fl invested in 8.54% or 3.20 million shares. 97,088 are held by Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company. Hs Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4.75M shares. Mairs & Power invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California-based Utd Cap Advisers has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has 119,591 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,559 shares. Ulysses Management Lc holds 3.14% or 869,600 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 27,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.