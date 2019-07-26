Fair Isaac (FICO) Reaches $353.67 52-Week High; Plancorp Increased Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding

The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) hit a new 52-week high and has $385.50 target or 9.00% above today’s $353.67 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.25B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $385.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $922.77 million more. The stock increased 2.29% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $353.67. About 80,359 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow

Plancorp Llc increased Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) stake by 112.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc acquired 20,827 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Plancorp Llc holds 39,322 shares with $2.28M value, up from 18,495 last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc now has $6.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 154,290 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $10.25 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 71.38 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 83,506 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 12,449 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.26% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 308,937 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 4,240 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership reported 1,884 shares. Fin Counselors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Alps has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.59% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 494 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 20,875 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dupont Management Corporation reported 19,416 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. 5,000 Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares with value of $1.18 million were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. The insider Leonard Michael S sold $470,767. $1.15 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Wehmann James M. The insider Scadina Mark R sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32 million.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity. $1.20M worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) was sold by KEMPER DAVID W on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 4,018 shares valued at $246,575 was sold by Callahan Daniel D.. Another trade for 6,976 shares valued at $427,376 was made by BARTH KEVIN G on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Walthausen And Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.73% or 96,566 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 218,470 shares. Citigroup accumulated 70,993 shares. Schroder invested in 0.1% or 1.04 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Alps Advsr reported 6,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 47,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp reported 81,748 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 45,914 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 20,179 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co invested in 5,250 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).