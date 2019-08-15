Fair Isaac (FICO) Reaches $337.02 After 6.00% Up Move; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased By $39.84 Million Its Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) stake by 209.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 737,705 shares as Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 1.09M shares with $59.02M value, up from 352,812 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd Shs now has $8.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 222,391 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.09% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 137,928 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $9.74 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $357.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FICO worth $584.34M more.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Brookfield Renewable Partner Partnership Unit (BEP) stake by 10,800 shares to 19,200 valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Hdg Msci Japan (HEWJ) stake by 788,638 shares and now owns 401,362 shares. Caesarstone Ltd Ord Shs (NASDAQ:CSTE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs (DOX) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Amdocs Acquires TTS Wireless to further Expand 5G Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Ltd (DOX) CEO Joshua Sheffer on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 54.98 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Schroder Invest Management Grp has 0.04% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd owns 91,150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 456 shares stake. 11,595 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 14,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 483 shares. Johnson Grp Inc stated it has 218 shares. Ghp Advsrs Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 800 shares. Aspen Mngmt stated it has 2,930 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,891 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 45,401 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 2,331 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,904 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp has $31000 highest and $300 lowest target. $305’s average target is -9.50% below currents $337.02 stock price. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Fair Isaac Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FICO) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Attributes Make Up A Good Mobile Bank – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Premier Fund 2nd Quarter Manager Commentary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.