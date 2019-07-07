Fair Isaac (FICO) Reaches $332.43 High on Jul, 7; Cardinal Capital Management Lowered By $7.07 Million Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 39.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 504,960 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 2.68%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 769,122 shares with $11.48M value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 3.44 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING

The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $355.70 target or 7.00% above today's $332.43 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.64 billion company. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. The insider Wehmann James M sold 10,000 shares worth $1.95M. Scadina Mark R also sold $2.32M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares. Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Friday, February 8. Wells Stuart also sold $1.91M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares. Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.15M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 65.96 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 600 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 6,858 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 5,769 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Cibc Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Prelude Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 72,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 74,341 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,426 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,525 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Lp owns 177,522 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 5,354 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.64 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 67.09 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $23.8500 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. Needham maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by M Partners.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) stake by 1.77M shares to 13.25M valued at $70.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 51,879 shares and now owns 2.65M shares. Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd invested in 238,723 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 169,846 shares. 1.62M were reported by Principal Fincl. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 542,082 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Charles Schwab Inc invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 592,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 2.21 million shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 27,150 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 684,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Incorporated reported 3,220 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 51 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.53M for 29.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.