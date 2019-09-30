Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Profit Investment Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Raised Position in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) as Stock Value Declined

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $303.39. About 220,908 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 39,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 293,427 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 253,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 8.90M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 29,438 shares to 110,274 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fair Isaac Corporation Scores 13% Revenue Growth in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on April 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO Scores at CÃ­rculo de CrÃ©dito Have Helped Millions More Mexicans Get Credit – PRNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FICO (FICO) Announces New $250M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies That Pass the â€œSnapâ€ Test – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 55.77 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 317,247 shares. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Co holds 650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ifrah holds 663 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Ltd Co holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 132,873 shares. Kings Point Capital has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 47 shares. U S Glob Investors owns 5,431 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. 53,400 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 71,705 shares. 221 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications. Jupiter Asset reported 0.07% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co has 0.39% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1.05 million shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.18% or 1,048 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Edgewood Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 14,319 shares. 15,611 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Moors & Cabot accumulated 0.06% or 39,987 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 87,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 12,814 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hyman Charles D invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 7.98M are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 366,066 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Pa reported 19,156 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1.18 million shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Co accumulated 0.1% or 17,382 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt reported 57,750 shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport McMoRan surges alongside copper prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Prices $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Could Lose Over $3 Billion In Revenues Due To Grasberg Transition – Forbes” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.