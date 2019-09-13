Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Profit Investment Management Lowered Holding by $922,532 as Share Price Rose; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Share Price Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $2.27 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 32,563 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $312.88. About 47,645 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,941 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 157,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability reported 33,708 shares. Millennium holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 60,528 shares. Amer Gru invested in 0.01% or 36,415 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 87,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 31,621 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 48,554 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.05% or 837,222 shares in its portfolio. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.84% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 270,800 shares. 7,698 are held by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,080 shares. 140,588 were accumulated by Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Lc.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,036 shares to 16,370 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.05% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 323,524 were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 54,100 shares. 13,000 were reported by Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 21,040 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 26 shares. Conestoga Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aperio Grp Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 20 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,514 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 6,451 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 19,079 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru owns 1,993 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 57.51 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.