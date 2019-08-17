Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Decreased Holding

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $350.12. About 216,814 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 438,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96M, down from 442,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 20,440 shares to 53,859 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere (NYSE:DE) by 2,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.