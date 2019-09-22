Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Mackay Shields Has Upped Holding; Cullen Capital Management Stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) Has Lowered by $623,100

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 26,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, up from 22,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 447,868 shares traded or 79.84% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 107,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 127,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 4.29 million shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.57 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PPL Corporation releases EEI environmental, social and governance report – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 45,550 shares to 65,525 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (SNYNF) by 23,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,420 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FICO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO and eDriving Release Latest Version of the FICO Safe Driving Score with Improved Ability to Predict Future Collisions and Offer Drivers Micro-Coaching After Every Trip – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

