Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $451,215; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Stake by $10.99 Million; Share Price Declined

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 484,333 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 1,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 21,277 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, down from 22,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $333.2. About 46,579 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FICO to Host Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Companies That Pass the â€œSnapâ€ Test – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A New FICO Scoring Model Is Coming. Is It a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Do About Fraudulent Transactions On Your Online Bank Account – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59,242 shares to 122,411 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 55,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are held by Adirondack Com. Ariel Invs, a Illinois-based fund reported 165,795 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 2,379 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 10,046 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com holds 4,815 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,668 shares. 1,335 are held by Creative Planning. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 9,634 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Qs Investors accumulated 10,855 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 2,325 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,027 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares to 80,462 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meet Group Inc.