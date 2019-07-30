Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Burney Co Decreased Stake by $661,511; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lifted Its Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) by 25.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 85,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,710 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, up from 337,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 877,741 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30

Burney Co decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, down from 44,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $350.19. About 185,679 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53 million for 69.48 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. $470,767 worth of stock was sold by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. $1.15 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Wehmann James M. On Wednesday, February 6 Scadina Mark R sold $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 10,000 shares.

