Fair Isaac (FICO) Analysts See $1.36 EPS; Banc Funds Co Decreased By $1.60 Million Its Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stake

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) stake by 18.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 50,139 shares as Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)’s stock rose 0.03%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 219,155 shares with $7.07M value, down from 269,294 last quarter. Peoples Bancorp Inc. now has $640.42M valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 58,658 shares traded or 23.65% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report $1.36 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.73% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. FICO’s profit would be $39.30 million giving it 56.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.99 EPS previously, Fair Isaac Corporation’s analysts see -31.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $309.3. About 259,838 shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Elects New Director – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Reports Election of Timothy J. Lathe to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expecting Peoples Bancorp To Increase Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 518,179 shares. Duncker Streett And invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Security Natl Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 19,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Aperio Limited Com reported 22,199 shares stake. Globeflex Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,655 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 40,968 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 1,418 shares. 3,236 were reported by Sg Americas Lc. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 38,515 shares. Foundry Lc holds 0.24% or 187,230 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 25,646 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 33,775 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity. 366 shares were bought by Rector Susan D., worth $12,038.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Equity Bancshares Inc. stake by 15,000 shares to 292,421 valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. stake by 87,800 shares and now owns 266,652 shares. Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 25,613 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 6,541 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,215 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank has invested 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ls Advsr Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,821 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company has 4,938 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hexavest holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,029 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 1,048 shares stake. Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advsrs has invested 0.85% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 12,146 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 13,087 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.04% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 57,677 shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Has Your Company Mastered Advanced Analytics? This Infographic Showcases 9 Companies Around the World and their Success Stories – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 50.46 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.