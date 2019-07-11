Fair Isaac (FICO) Analysts See $1.26 EPS; Mitcham Industries (MIND) Sellers Increased By 3.91% Their Shorts

Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND) had an increase of 3.91% in short interest. MIND’s SI was 45,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.91% from 43,500 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Mitcham Industries Inc (NASDAQ:MIND)’s short sellers to cover MIND’s short positions. The SI to Mitcham Industries Inc’s float is 0.41%. It closed at $3.8 lastly. It is down 1.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MIND News: 30/05/2018 – Mitcham Industries Announces Increase In Order Bookings; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Loss/Shr 66c; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Loss $7.76M; 10/04/2018 – Mitcham 4Q Rev $10.4M; 07/05/2018 – INOVA announces delivery of Quantum nodal system to Mitcham Industries; 27/03/2018 Mitcham Industries Announces Introduction of Towed Streamer Products; 10/04/2018 – MITCHAM INDUSTRIES – ANTICIPATE STRONGER YEAR FOR MARINE TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS SALES IN FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mitcham Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIND)

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report $1.26 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 17.76% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. FICO’s profit would be $36.88M giving it 67.55 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Fair Isaac Corporation’s analysts see 23.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $340.46. About 6,249 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.97 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 68.71 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 1,612 shares. Ipswich Invest Management holds 0.14% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 1,590 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 2,285 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 10,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Company reported 11,122 shares stake. Missouri-based Century has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.04% stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 475,653 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Gp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 91,150 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 1,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 309,685 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767. The insider Wells Stuart sold 9,000 shares worth $1.91M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.32M was sold by Scadina Mark R. 5,000 shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot, worth $1.15 million on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Wehmann James M.

