Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

As Business Software & Services companies, Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac Corporation 338 1.88 28.06M 5.24 66.33 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 6.57 83.81M 0.41 89.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fair Isaac Corporation and The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The Descartes Systems Group Inc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fair Isaac Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Descartes Systems Group Inc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac Corporation 8,297,601.80% 59.1% 11.9% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 226,085,783.65% 6% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 0.66 beta which is 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fair Isaac Corporation. Its rival The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fair Isaac Corporation and The Descartes Systems Group Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 3.69% for Fair Isaac Corporation with consensus target price of $310. On the other hand, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s potential upside is 11.98% and its consensus target price is $44.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Descartes Systems Group Inc is looking more favorable than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fair Isaac Corporation and The Descartes Systems Group Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 69.2%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group Inc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19%

For the past year Fair Isaac Corporation has stronger performance than The Descartes Systems Group Inc

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.