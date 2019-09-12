Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)’s Financial Results Comparing With F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

As Business Software & Services businesses, Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac Corporation 304 7.93 N/A 5.24 66.33 F5 Networks Inc. 147 3.86 N/A 7.72 19.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fair Isaac Corporation and F5 Networks Inc. F5 Networks Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fair Isaac Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Fair Isaac Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fair Isaac Corporation and F5 Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9% F5 Networks Inc. 0.00% 36.6% 18%

Risk & Volatility

Fair Isaac Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. In other hand, F5 Networks Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fair Isaac Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor F5 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. F5 Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fair Isaac Corporation and F5 Networks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 F5 Networks Inc. 1 5 3 2.33

$310 is Fair Isaac Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -1.25%. F5 Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $161.6 consensus price target and a 13.55% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that F5 Networks Inc. appears more favorable than Fair Isaac Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fair Isaac Corporation and F5 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.5% and 0% respectively. About 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79% F5 Networks Inc. -1.31% -0.95% -3.64% -8.09% -13.76% -9.45%

For the past year Fair Isaac Corporation had bullish trend while F5 Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats F5 Networks Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.